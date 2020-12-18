Anil Ravipudi fixes the target for F3

F2 is one of the biggest hits of Tollywood. Anil Ravipudi directed this comic entertainer and Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen played the lead roles in this comic entertainer. The sequel for the film titled F3 was announced and Anil wanted to release the film for Sankranthi 2021. But the coronavirus pandemic delayed the plans. Now the film is aimed for summer 2021 release. The film got its official launch recently and the regular shoot commences next week.

Anil Ravipudi who works at a faster pace is keen to release the film in summer. The entire shooting portions would be completed by March and the makers are keen to release F3 in the mid of May. Venkatesh will join the sets from December 23rd and Varun will join the sets next year. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer. Summer would be a perfect choice for this comic entertainer as the audience would rush to theatres after the completion of the coronavirus season.