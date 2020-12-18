2020: A great miss for Tollywood

2020 started on an exceptional note for Telugu cinema after both the biggies Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthappurramuloo ended up as massive hits and raked huge money at the ticket windows. After a series of flops in February, Nithiin’s Bheeshma and HIT ended up as hit films. Then came the coronavirus pandemic and Tollywood was entirely shut for the complete year. It is December and there are no notable films released from the past ten months. Though the shoots resumed, none of the producers are ready to release their films in the current season.

Some of the producers who are in financial stress opted out for OTT release. Several films V, Penguin, Nishabdham, Miss India, Amrutha Ramam, Krishna and His Leela, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, Color Photo, Umamaheshwara Ugraroopasya, Johar, Middle Class Melodies are the Telugu films that released on various digital platforms after the theatres are shut since March 17th.

Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is hitting the screens next week and the Tollywood is eagerly waiting to see if the audience rushes to theatres to watch the films. The Sankranthi release chart would be updated on the result of Solo Brathuke So Better. 2020 is a year that is utterly wasted for Telugu cinema after a grand start. Most of the actors, filmmakers and producers have high hopes for 2021 and they are quite confident that the audience would return back to theatres if they have impressive content on board.