Peddireddy dares Naidu for referendum on Tirupati bypoll

YCP’s daring Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy gave a strong counter to former CM Chandrababu Naidu who challenged for a referendum on the Jagan Reddy’s 3 Capitals plan yesterday. Peddireddy now threw a counter challenge to Naidu whether the TDP chief is ready for a referendum on the Tirupati byelection. Both the TDP and the YCP were making all out strategies and preparations to win the bypoll without fail. The TDP is hopeful of winning the seat by taking advantage of anti-Government feelings but the YCP is confident of its strong voter base there.

Probably with that confidence only, Peddireddy has asserted that Chandrababu Naidu should have to take political sanyas after the Tirupati byelection. The TDP is certain to face defeat once again here. If the TDP chief has any courage, he should accept the challenge for treating this bypoll as a referendum.

Peddireddy further attacked the TDP, saying that the people had long back realised and rejected the betrayal politics of Chandrababu Naidu. The AP voters had already given their verdict against Naidu by giving 151 out of the total 175 assembly seats in the 2019 election. That referendum was enough to reject Naidu permanently. Once again, Chandrababu would have to face defeat in the Tirupati bypoll undoubtedly.