Dharmana says his family will quit politics, if Jagan loses 2024 polls

Deputy chief minister Dharmana Krishna Das gave a surprise to everyone stating that his entire family would quit politics if Jagan Mohan Reddy fails to become chief minister in the 2024 elections. He asserted that the party would come back to power in the next elections, even with more seats.

The deputy chief minister, while referring to the statement of TDP AP president K Atchannaidu that the TDP would win 160 seats in the next elections. Dharmana said that the TDP’s history is over with the entry of Jagan Mohan Reddy into the state politics. The opposition in Andhra Pradesh is washed out, he asserted.

Krishna Das, who is likely to be out of the Jagan’s cabinet shortly, reiterated that the YSR Congress would retain power in the next elections. He said that the TDP had lost its relevance with Jagan Mohan Reddy serving the people cutting across the party, religious and caste lines.

While keeping aside the TDP’s victory predictions, it is to be seen how he would react when Jagan drops him from the cabinet in the next two weeks. It is likely that his younger brother, Dharmana Prasada Rao is likely to make it to the cabinet this time.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is in favour of Dharmana Prasada Rao, a versatile speaker with wide knowledge of state politics, to be in the cabinet. It is said that Dharmana Prasada Rao is one of the Jagan’s 2024 team and would be playing a key role in the state government ahead of the next general elections.