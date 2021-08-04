Dhigu Dhigu Naaga From Varudu Kavalenu: Energetic Folk Song

Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma’s Varudu Kavalenu has kickstarted its promotions with the release of a new folk single – Dhigu Dhigu Dhigu Naaga. The popular folk song has been neatly adapted to a film song. The set looks grand and is an indication of how ‘Sithara’ Naga Vamsi goes uncompromising in making the film.

Ritu Varma is beautiful and has got expressive eyes. The steps particularly the hip movements are pleasing to the eyes. The black costume is appealing and enhances her beauty. Shreya Ghoshal took the song to the next level with her immaculate voice modulation.

Ananth Sriram’s lyrics are beautiful as always. Thaman’s music takes the experience to the next level. All in all, Dhigu Dhigu Naga sounds like an energetic number that induces josh into the movie proceedings.