Mehreen busy signing small films

After breaking her engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi, Punjabi beauty Mehreen Pirzada is back to work. She is focused on Telugu cinema and she lost huge weight. Her lean look surprised many and she was paired opposite Santosh Shobhan for a small film that was directed by Maruthi. The film is titled Manchi Rojulochaie and it will release soon. Mehreen even slashed down her remuneration and completed the shoot in a record time.

The actress is not considered for big-ticket films and hence she is picking up small movies. As per the buzz, Mehreen is now paired up beside Havish, who has done a number of films in Telugu. Karthik Reddy who directed Adda and Voter in the past will direct this breezy romantic entertainer. The makers conducted a look test recently and finalized Mehreen beside Havish. The project is expected to start soon and the pre-production work is underway.