Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious

Published on November 2, 2024 by swathy

Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious

Dhoom Dhaam Trailer

Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel starrer Dhoom Dhaam is all set for a grand release on November 8th. The music composed by Gopi Sundar became quite popular and the small film is carrying good expectations. The trailer of Dhoom Dhaam was released today and it is packed with fun. Comic actor Vennela Kishore takes the front seat and his comic timing is just hilarious. Dhoom Dhaam also promises to have an engaging family drama and packed entertainment. All the songs are good on screen and Dhoom Dhaam is also shot in Poland.

Chetan Krishna and Hebah share a great chemistry and they are good on screen. Renowned actors like Sai Kumar, Goparaju Ramana, Sai Sreenivas, Praveen, Naveen, Giridhar and others played other prominent roles. The production values are grand enough. Veteran writer Gopi Mohan penned the story and screenplay for the film. Sai Kishor Macha is the director and MS Ramkumar is the producer. Dhoom Dhaam will release on Friday.

