Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?

The news broke out that young beauty Sree Leela has been approached for a special song in Pushpa 2: The Rule. After a long hunt and considering several North Indian beauties, the makers have finalized Sree Leela. The song will be shot from November 5th in a crazy set that is designed specially. The latest buzz says that Samantha who sizzled in the first part of Pushpa in a special song will make a cameo. She will just sizzle in the song as per the ongoing speculation. Sree Leela takes the major seat in this item number and Samantha’s role is restricted to a cameo.

Allu Arjun will be seen shaking his leg with both the beauties in the song. Ganesh Acharya is composing the song while Chandrabose penned the lyrics. There are huge expectations on the song and the lyrical will be out in November. Pushpa 2: The Rule is gearing up for December 5th release across the globe. Sukumar is the director and Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya will be seen in major roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.