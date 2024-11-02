x
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit

Published on November 2, 2024 by swathy

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is on a signing spree. He has a heap of films lined up and he is rushed with new offers. The actor is expected to announce a new bunch of films soon. He is shooting for Raja Saab directed by Maruthi and the film is aimed for summer release next year. He commenced the shoot of Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji and the film will take a longer time to complete. Among the next bunch of films, Prabhas is quite particular about Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The shoot starts next year. Prabhas is more focused on the film and kept a special eye.

He also promised Sandeep Vanga that he would allocate bulk dates for the project. Prabhas also started working on a muscular look for Spirit. He seems to have given a free hand to Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Among the next year’s films, Prabhas will have a special focus on Spirit. This is considering the size of Animal’s success and the vision of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. T Series will produce this big-budget actioner and the female lead is yet to be announced.

