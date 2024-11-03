Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nayani Pavani Eliminated

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 contestant Nayani Pavani has bid farewell to the show after completing a four-week journey, taking home a substantial earnings of Rs 6 lakhs. The wild card contestant, who entered the house on October 6, was eliminated during the show’s ninth week.

The elimination episode, which was filmed on Saturday, November 2, and set to air on Sunday, November 3, saw Nayani Pavani facing off against Hariteja in the final elimination round. Despite her efforts to stay in the competition, Nayani’s journey came to an end as Hariteja secured enough votes to remain in the house.

This week’s nominations had placed five contestants at risk: Gautam, Yashmi, Hariteja, Tasty Teja, and Nayani Pavani. Throughout the voting period, the competition remained intense, with Yashmi Goud initially leading the polls, followed closely by Gautam Krishna. However, the final days saw a significant shift in viewer voting patterns that ultimately led to Nayani’s elimination.

For Nayani Pavani, this season marked a more successful run compared to her previous appearance. In Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, she had entered as a wild card contestant but was eliminated within the first week. This time, she managed to extend her stay significantly, partly thanks to Gautam, who saved her from nomination during her entry week.

During her 28-day stay in the Bigg Boss house, Nayani Pavani earned a considerable sum for her participation. Sources reveal that she received approximately Rs 1,50,000 per week, which translates to a daily rate of Rs 21,428. This brought her total earnings to around Rs 6 lakhs for her month-long stint on the show.

Viewers can watch Nayani Pavani’s emotional exit from the Bigg Boss house in the elimination episode scheduled to air for today that is Sunday, November 3, 2024, on Star Maa channel. Her departure marks another significant moment in this season’s journey, as the remaining contestants continue their quest for the ultimate Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 title.

