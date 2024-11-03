New Zealand Makes History with First-Ever Test Series Sweep Against India

New Zealand cricket team achieved the unthinkable by defeating India 3-0 in their home Test series, marking a historic first in Indian cricket’s 92-year Test history. The final match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium ended in a thrilling 25-run victory for the visitors.

The defeat represents a seismic shift in cricket history, as India had never suffered a complete series sweep at home in nearly a century of Test cricket. New Zealand’s triumph is even more remarkable as they became the first team to achieve a clean sweep in India, breaking the host’s impressive 12-year unbeaten home record.

The victory holds multiple historic significances for New Zealand. They are now the first team to win three consecutive away Tests in India and secured their first series victory in the country since they began touring in 1955. They join an elite group alongside England, Australia, and West Indies as only the fourth team to whitewash India in a three-plus Test series.

In the decisive match at Wankhede Stadium, New Zealand posted 235 in their first innings, with India responding with 263. The visitors’ second innings total of 174 set India a challenging target of 147. Despite seeming achievable, India’s batting collapse saw them reduced to 29-5 before eventually being dismissed for 121, despite a fighting half-century from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Ajaz Patel emerged as the hero for New Zealand, delivering a masterclass in spin bowling. His remarkable performance included five-wicket hauls in both innings, further cementing his special relationship with Wankhede Stadium. Patel now holds the record for most wickets by a visiting bowler at a single Indian venue, earning him a well-deserved Player of the Match award.

The defeat adds to India’s rare unsuccessful chases under 200 runs in Test cricket. Their previous struggles include falling short at 120 runs against West Indies in Bridgetown (1997), 176 runs versus Sri Lanka in Galle (2015), and 194 runs against England at Edgbaston (2018). This latest setback at 147 runs joins that unfortunate list of near misses.

India’s challenge began to unravel early in their second innings chase. Despite resilient efforts from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to stabilize the innings after the early collapse, and a strong fight from Washington Sundar towards the end, the target proved just out of reach. The loss is particularly significant at Wankhede Stadium, where India’s only successful run chase remains their pursuit of 51 against England in 2000.

This series victory marks a watershed moment in New Zealand cricket history and ends India’s dominant home record that had stood for over a decade. The result will be remembered as a defining moment in Test cricket, showcasing New Zealand’s rising prominence in the longest format of the game.

