Did Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar patch up?

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar had several fights in the past. Rajasekhar and his wife Jeevitha made several comments on Chiranjeevi’s political career and personal life. But they had a patch up and Chiranjeevi several times told that he has nothing to go with the past. During the recent meeting of MAA, Rajasekhar’s unusual behavior irked Chiranjeevi and he turned furious on Rajasekhar. For this, Rajasekhar submitted his resignation after Chiranjeevi wanted the disciplinary committee of MAA to take a strong action against Rajasekhar.

Things seem to be completely fine again between Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar now. Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts signed Rajasekhar for their next production. Geetha Arts is like a home banner for Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind will not take such a big decision at this point of time without contacting Chiranjeevi. Palasa fame Karuna Kumar is directing his next for Geetha Arts and Rajasekhar is playing the lead role. The film is said to be an intense action entertainer that will start rolling soon.

Geetha Arts generally works with successful actors and young actors. For the first time, Allu Aravind is experimenting with Rajasekhar. This project is a clear indication of Mega patch up.