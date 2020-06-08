Pic Talk: Pragya Jaiswal wows in a Bikini

Kanche fame Pragya Jaiswal hasn’t been seen in Telugu films in the recent times. But she is offering a treat with her bikini clicks. The actress who loves to tour across the globe is a fitness freak. After she has a perfect bikini shaped body, Pragya Jaiswal sizzles in the outfits and posts them in her social media handle. Pragya Jaiswal wowed in a pink bikini and carried a beautiful smile in the recent click. On the occasion of World Oceans Day, the actress posted a click from the past which was taken across the beachside. Pragya Jaiswal is expected to play one of the female leads in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Krish.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.