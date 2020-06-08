Internal revolt in Jagan Reddy rule exposed its 1-yr failures: TDP

Former Finance Minister and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has launched a tirade against the Jaganmohan Reddy Government, saying that the ruling party MLAs’ comments were enough to say how much unpopular the Chief Minister became in just one year of his rule.

He said the internal revolt within the ruling party exposed the misdeeds and failures of Jagan Reddy regime in all sectors. Unable to face the people directly, the CM is trying to divert the public attention with the help of recorded videos.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu, in a statement here, said the YCP MLAs were openly revolting against Jagan Reddy only after sensing the rising tide of anti-Government feelings among the people. The TDP has already expressed concerns over total corruption and absence of any development in the past one year. Ruling party MLAs were also saying the same thing against their own Government. Under this rule, development is nil but corruption is full.

The TDP leader said that the CM was making futile efforts to suppress rival criticism with the help of some party leaders who were not able to counter effectively on corruption allegations. What Jagan has brought in Andhra Pradesh was not a welfare state but a mafia rule. The CM was presiding a rule by rampant corruption. It is a kleptocracy in which the rulers exploit both the people and all natural resources of the state to extend their personal wealth and political power.

Stating that the CM was not able to digest criticism, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said there were ample proofs of how the mafia has got total control of the sand, land, soil, liquor and mines in the state. The people are very unhappy about this mafia regime which has triggered open defiance by the ruling party MLAs against their own party leadership.

The TDP leader warned of serious consequences if the YCP leaders continued to harass and torment the people with their land grabs and related mafia deals. He said the YCP would meet with the same fate as that of Karna whose chariot got sunk into the land that led to defeat of the Kauravas in the Kurukshetra war. Even Minister Botsa Satyanarayana admitted to irregularities taking place in some places. While the Minister was saying the mistakes would be corrected but there was no such clarification from the Chief Minister till now.

The Opposition Leader in Council said that while the crops were getting destroyed due to locust swarms, the overall state was being devastated due to YCP attacks. Agriculture, industries and services sectors collapsed like never before in Andhra Pradesh. In just one year, they brought untold disrepute to the Telugu society as a whole.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu deplored that Jagan Reddy was neither ready to admit to his mistakes nor was he willing to correct them. While YCP leaders were becoming fat with corruption money, the poor families suffered heavily during Coronavirus lockdown. BCs and MBCs were the worst affected with their professions having totally collapsed. The Government has not made minimum efforts to help weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, yadavas, nayi brahmins, rajakas and others. Their sub plan funds were diverted and no special package has been announced for the poor families.

The former Minister said the YCP alone would get the credit for carrying out corruption even in Coronavirus related issues while Kerala and other states made sincere efforts to protect their people. YCP leaders freely violated lockdown and illegally transported sand, gravel, soil and liquor. Scams took place in COVID kits, face masks and also bleaching powder.