KCR holds high-level meeting on SSC exams

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a crucial high-level meeting to take a call on the SSC examinations. The meeting, currently underway, is being attended by education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and special Chief Secretary to the government, Chitra Ramchandran.

The KCR government on Saturday decided to put off the SSC examinations in the entire state although the Telangana High Court gave a directive not to hold the exams only in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

However, KCR is likely to end the month-long suspense over the SSC examinations. It is learnt that the Telangana government is favourable to implement a grading system as was done in Punjab. At the meeting, the government could opt for a system where students could be passed without holding the examination based on the internal marks they were awarded. Parents have already appealed to the government to promote all students based on internal assessment marks.

On May 18, the Telangana High Court gave a green signal for the conduct of the SSC examinations in the State from June 8, but suggested that certain measures have to be initiated by the government. However, in view of the alarming rise in corona cases in Telangana, a petition was filed in the High Court with an appeal to direct the State government to emulate the Punjab grading system. The Punjab government had cancelled the class 10 exams and decided that students will be promoted based on their performance in pre-Board exams. Hearing a petition, the High Court had asked the Telangana government to explore the possibility of emulating the grading system adopted by Punjab.