After CMO, corona now enters GHMC headquarters

After sealing an entire floor at the Hyderabad Metro Rail Bhavan after a staff member working in the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) tested positive for the coronavirus, the Telangana government has now sanitised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters in Hyderabad.

An employee working in the fourth floor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office has tested positive. He was down with fever and underwent a Covid test last week and the results were positive. It is learnt that his wife is a nurse working in a government hospital. The GHMC has been sealed for sanitisation after the employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Staff members have been asked to remain in home quarantine and work from home. Samples of those who came in direct contact with the staff member are being collected and results are awaited. The latest incident comes even as Hyderabad continues to witness a spurt in cases and the Telangana government is going ahead with easing the lockdown, as per guidelines issued by the Centre.

Earlier, a CMO staffer working in the Metro Rail Bhavan was tested positive for the infection. Recently, the employee’s son who visited Maharashtra was tested positive for coronavirus. It is learnt that the employee has contracted the virus from his son. The CMO went into a tizzy after the employee contracted the virus. Following this, the CMO employees were asked not to report to work. The government has sanitised the CMO. Dr Rajiv Sharma, Chief Advisor to Government of Telangana as well as the Chairman of Telangana State Pollution Control Board, has been directed to oversee the sanitisation efforts.

As the state prepares for Unlock 1.0, Telangana on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike in the Covid-19 deaths with 14 persons dying of viral infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 137. This is the highest death recorded in a single day from the State since the outbreak. The number of Covid-19 infections also touched a new high with 154 positive cases being recorded on Sunday, taking the state tally to 3,650.

