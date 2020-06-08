Tamilisai concerned over spurt in asymptomatic corona cases

Asymptomatic patients, who show no symptoms but can still pass the corona virus to others, have become Telagana’s chief concern even after the government enforced stringent containment measures, noted Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan while expressing anguish over the spurt in the Covid-19 cases.

As the state prepares for Unlock 1.0, Telangana on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike in the Covid-19 deaths with 14 persons dying of viral infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 137. This is the highest death recorded in a single day from the State since the outbreak. The number of Covid-19 infections also touched a new high with 154 positive cases being recorded on Sunday, taking the state tally to 3,650.

As corona cases are increasing exponentially, she wondered if the current strategy to contain the virus was enough and advised the government to evolve newer strategies to combat Covid-19. She noted that the Telangana government should test more as the chain of coronavirus transmission is becoming thick and long with increased movement of people post lockdown relaxations.

The Telangana Governor who visited the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences had interacted with the doctors to take feedback on the measures initiated to counter Covid-19 pandemic. So far, four professors of cardiology and general medicine and eight resident doctors, eight paramedic staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at NIIMS, taking the number to 20.