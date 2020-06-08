Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin Teaser looks quite interesting

Keerthy Suresh completed the shoot of Penguin and the film was aimed for summer release. With the coronavirus outbreak, the film is heading for a digital release on Amazon Prime. The teaser of the film is out and it looks interesting and intriguing. The visuals are spectacular and nothing much has been unveiled through the teaser. Keerthy Suresh promises to lead the show and plays a struggling mother who goes on a hunt for her missing child.

The psychopath wearing a mask and killing off someone in the woods leaves the audience thrilling. Eashvar Karthic is the director and Penguin is jointly produced jointly by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram. Penguin is slated for screening on Amazon Prime on June 19th and the trailer will be out on June 11th. The film releases in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages simultaneously.