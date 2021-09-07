Did Jagan miscalculate public mood on Ganesha festival?

Has YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government miscalculated the mood among the Hindus over Ganesh festival? The Jagan Government, which is planning to open the schools, bars and movie theatres and did not mind public gatherings on YSR death anniversary at Idupulapaya and other places, is seeking all kinds of restrictions on Ganesha festival. And this one move of the government has brought all the opposition parties together.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju was the first to speak on behalf of the Hindus and decried the government’s move to restrict the Ganesha festivities. He said that the government was adopting double standards when it came to Hindus. Soon YSRCP’s rebel MP Raghuramakrishnam Raju launched a broadside against the Jagan Government on the issue.

Raghurama in his own inimitable style asked as to why there were restrictions on Ganesh when there are no restrictions for Jesus. He meant that the churches were being allowed to operate, while there are curbs on Ganesha festivities. He also said that by putting curbs on the sale of Ganesha idols, the government was hitting the poor idol sellers and their seasonal livelihood.

Now Chandrababu Naidu has joined the issue. On Monday, he made a very significant announcement in a meeting with key leaders. He sought to know why there were restrictions on the Ganesh Puja, when there were no restrictions on YSR’s death anniversary gatherings. He went one step ahead and directed the party leaders to set up Ganesh pandals and perform poojas on September 10. This perhaps is the first time that a political party from South India other than the BJP is setting up Ganesha pandals.

Thus, the YSRCP appears thoroughly isolated on the issue of Ganesh festival. All opposition parties are on one side while only the YSRCP is seeking restrictions on the Hindu festival.