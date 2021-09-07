Mahesh and Trivikram Film Updates

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are all set to team up after a gap of 12 years. The film is currently in the final stages of pre-production. Mahesh is shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata and he is keen to complete the shooting portions of the film by October. He will head for the shoot of Trivikram’s movie from November and the film will hit the screens during the second half of 2022. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Trivikram is done with the scriptwork recently. The other actors and technicians are finalized.

Trivikram is keen to complete the shoot of Mahesh Babu’s film by April. Thaman is on the board as the music composer. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. The film is carrying terrific expectations and there are a lot of speculations about the film’s genre. Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release for Sankranthi 2022 and Trivikram is currently focused on Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. The movie too is aimed for Sankranthi 2022 release.