Ram Charan and Shankar film all set for a grand launch

The grand launch of Ram Charan’s next film that will be directed by Shankar will take place tomorrow morning. The movie marks the 50th film for Dil Raju as producer. The entire movie unit will be present for the grand pooja ceremony in Annapurna Studios at 10:15 AM. A look test on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will be conducted today and the shoot commences with a song from September 9th in a special set. Shankar is already in Hyderabad and is monitoring the progress. This untitled pan-Indian film will head for a theatrical release in January 2023.

Ram Charan will be seen in a never-seen new look in this social drama that is laced with action. Shankar is extra cautious about the project which is made on a huge budget and the film will head for a pan-Indian release. Thaman is the music composer for this untitled film. Several Tollywood celebrities and directors who worked with Dil Raju will grace the grand event tomorrow.