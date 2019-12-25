Did Ranbir Kapoor reject Sandeep Vanga’s Devil?

Tollywood director Sandeep Vanga shot fame with Arjun Reddy which was made as Kabir Singh in Bollywood. Each and every top Bollywood actor is keen to work with Sandeep Vanga. The talented director penned a spine-chilling action thriller which is titled Devil. Ranbir Kapoor is the first consideration and the duo met several times to discuss about the script. Ranbir was left amazed with the script but he is puzzled if he can do this flick at this time in his career.

Ranbir Kapoor’s role looks quite dark with negative shades and Sandeep thinks he is the perfect choice to carry the role. Ranbir recently cleared the air saying that he is not ready for Devil. Sandeep Vanga started his hunt for the lead actor again and an announcement would be made once the actor gets locked. Tollywood circles are speculating that Sandeep Vanga is approaching Prabhas for the role soon. More details awaited.