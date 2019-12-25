Prati Roju Pandaage is excellent on Tuesday – 5 days AP/TS Collections

Prati Roju Pandaage has an excellent hold on Tuesday as the collections are higher than Monday. The film has collected a distributor share of 1.85 Cr on Tuesday (Monday share : 1.65 Cr) in the Telugu States taking 5 days total share to 12.55 Cr. There is a jump of 10 percent in collections from Monday as the night shows were super strong owing to the X-mas holiday today. The film will easily collect over 2 cr share today which might go up to 2.50 Cr.

Below are the area wise 5 days Shares

Area 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections Day 3 collections Day 2 collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 5.37Cr 4.55Cr 3.80 Cr 2.45 Cr 1.25 Cr Ceeded 1.52Cr 1.30Cr 1.10 Cr 0.66 Cr 0.34 Cr UA 1.87Cr 1.58Cr 1.33 Cr 0.85 Cr 0.48 Cr Guntur 0.87Cr 0.77Cr 0.66 Cr 0.45 Cr 0.3 Cr East 0.92Cr 0.80Cr 0.68 Cr 0.47 Cr 0.3 Cr West 0.70Cr 0.60Cr 0.52 Cr 0.34 Cr 0.22 Cr Krishna 0.87Cr 0.73Cr 0.63 Cr 0.38 Cr 0.21 Cr Nellore 0.43Cr 0.38Cr 0.34 Cr 0.25 Cr 0.18 Cr AP/TS 12.55Cr 10.71Cr 9.06 Cr 5.85 Cr 3.28 Cr ROI 0.65 Cr Overseas 0.95 Cr Worldwide 10.66 Cr