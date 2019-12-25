Prati Roju Pandaage is excellent on Tuesday – 5 days AP/TS Collections

Prati Roju Pandaage has an excellent hold on Tuesday as the collections are higher than Monday. The film has collected a distributor share of 1.85 Cr on Tuesday (Monday share : 1.65 Cr) in the Telugu States taking 5 days total share to 12.55 Cr. There is a jump of 10 percent in collections from Monday as the night shows were super strong owing to the X-mas holiday today. The film will easily collect over 2 cr share today which might go up to 2.50 Cr.
Below are the area wise 5 days Shares
|Area
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|Day 3 collections
|Day 2 collections
|Day 1 Collections
|Nizam
|5.37Cr
|4.55Cr
|3.80 Cr
|2.45 Cr
|1.25 Cr
|Ceeded
|1.52Cr
|1.30Cr
|1.10 Cr
|0.66 Cr
|0.34 Cr
|UA
|1.87Cr
|1.58Cr
|1.33 Cr
|0.85 Cr
|0.48 Cr
|Guntur
|0.87Cr
|0.77Cr
|0.66 Cr
|0.45 Cr
|0.3 Cr
|East
|0.92Cr
|0.80Cr
|0.68 Cr
|0.47 Cr
|0.3 Cr
|West
|0.70Cr
|0.60Cr
|0.52 Cr
|0.34 Cr
|0.22 Cr
|Krishna
|0.87Cr
|0.73Cr
|0.63 Cr
|0.38 Cr
|0.21 Cr
|Nellore
|0.43Cr
|0.38Cr
|0.34 Cr
|0.25 Cr
|0.18 Cr
|AP/TS
|12.55Cr
|10.71Cr
|9.06 Cr
|5.85 Cr
|3.28 Cr
|ROI
|0.65 Cr
|Overseas
|0.95 Cr
|Worldwide
|10.66 Cr
