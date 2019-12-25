Perfect Sankranthi 2020 loading for Tollywood

Sankranthi is one of the best seasons for Telugu cinema and the audience rushes to theatres during the season to watch films. The upcoming Sankranthi will witness a bunch of films releasing. Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are the most awaited films. While Sarileru Neekevvaru is packed for masses and family crowds, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an emotional class entertainer tipped with the mark of Trivikram.

On the other side, Kalyanram Nandamuri is all set with a perfect family entertainer for the first time with Entha Manchivaadavuraa. Satish Vegesna is said to have got all the family emotions right for the film. Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar too is releasing during the season. On the whole, Sankranthi 2020 is a perfect mix of mass, class and will be a treat for film lovers and Tollywood audience.