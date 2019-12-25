SS Rajamouli reviews Mathu Vadalara

Mathu Vadalara is a small attempt backed by Mythri Movie Makers. MM Keeravani’s sons Sri Simha and Kaala Bhairava are making their debut with this concept-based thriller. A special premiere of Mathu Vadalara was held last night in Hyderabad for film celebrities. SS Rajamouli soon after watching the film said that he felt proud of his boys Bhairava and Sri Simha.

Speaking about the film, Rajamouli said “Right now, my mind is oscillating between happiness and proudness. I watched the film earlier without re-recording and VFX work. I enjoyed the film thoroughly and I am very happy. All those who love thrillers will get impressed with Mathu Vadalara. The suspense was kept till the last frame. I am controlling my emotions and I am really proud of my boys. Please post your honest feedback” said Rajamouli.

Kaala Bhairava’s re-recording is widely appreciated by the celebrities who watched the film. Directed by Ritesh Rana, Mathu Vadalara is releasing all over today.