Digital Platforms ready with a bunch of new Content

The digital platforms happened to be the favorite pass-time for the people after the lockdown got implemented all over. With huge traffic across OTT platforms, digital giants like Netflix and Amazon pre-poned the release of several web series and films. As per the update, 30 new shows, web series and films will be out on various digital platforms tomorrow. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Hoichoi TV, Hotstar, Zee5 and others will have 30 plus new releases on May 1st.

Like new film releases every Friday, the digital platforms are coming with new releases on Fridays cash the craze during the season. Already the viewers and subscribers are increased by lakhs for every digital platform across India. With the arrival of new shows and coronavirus wave all over, the digital platforms will be rushed with huge traffic for couple of more months. All the theaters across India are shut and the closure will continue for two more months as per the update. OTT platforms will be the top priority and only place for entertainment for viewers for this season.