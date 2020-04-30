Rishi Kapoor’s daughter to miss his Funeral

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last this morning at 8.45 AM in Mumbai. With a strict lockdown imposed across the country, the Kapoor’s family requested everyone to stay away from the funeral. A permission for 15 family members is granted to gather at the funeral which will take place today at Chandanwadi crematorium in Marine Lines, Mumbai. It is heard his mortal remains of Rishi Kapoor will be taken directly from the hospital to the crematorium.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani resides in Delhi and she is left devastated with the demise of her father. A special movement pass has been issued for Riddhima Sahni’s family and five people are permitted to travel on road from Delhi to Mumbai. It is heard that Riddhima Sahni and her family cannot make it to the funeral that will take place today as it takes much time to reach Mumbai on road. The time of funeral is not announced by Kapoor’s family.