‘Small fever’ has crippled lives and whole economies: Yanamala

TDP is mounting its attack on the ‘small fever’ comment of CM Jagan Reddy. Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has accused the YSR Congress Party Government of looking for electoral advantage with a faction mindset and showing no concern to save lives and livelihoods of common people from the Coronavirus destruction. CM Jaganmohan Reddy was still dismissing it as a ‘small fever’, once again unveiling his factionist attitude and negligence towards burning problems. Jagan should realise that the same ‘small fever’ had now wrecked livelihoods of crores of people and crippled even developed economies.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu has expressed concern over how Andhra Pradesh had now alarmingly risen to occupy 2nd place in entire country in virus cases. AP was reporting an average rise of 80 cases per day as against 1,500 in the country. Jagan Reddy’s initial statements on paracetamol and bleaching powder made official machinery complacent. Now, the state has occupied second place in rate of cases increase and sixth place in virus deaths. The YSRCP claims on the countrywide top testings in AP were rubbish. The ruling party leaders were continuing to betray the people by attributing cases rise to increased tests. On the other hand, YSRCP was underreporting and suppressing many cases. Despite this, AP had overtaken Telangana in number of cases in just a week’s time and may soon overtake Tamil Nadu.

The Opposition Leader in Legislative Council held YSRCP regime responsible for lowest recovery rate of 4.7 per cent in AP as against 98.8 per cent in Kerala, 98.3 per cent in Haryana and 97.7 per cent in Tamil Nadu. AP stood at lowest second place in discharge rate. Number of discharged cases was 287 in AP, 1,210 in Tamil Nadu, 409 in Telangana, 369 in Kerala and 216 in Karnataka. While the AP situation was deteriorating each day, YSRCP leaders were making irresponsible and negligence statements.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu warned that if the Government continued hiding number of Corona deaths, it would only create confusion and aggravate the infections in the state. Studies have revealed how cases were increasing alarmingly in AP while a declining trend was reported in Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The YSRCP rallies with flexis and crowd gatherings had caused virus spread in Srikalahasti, Narasaraopet and other places.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu asked whether Coronavirus was a relative or guest of Jagan Reddy to come and go whenever he would invite it. While scientists and world leaders were wracking their brains on developing a vaccine, AP CM was refusing to acknowledge COVID as a serious threat. It was nothing but self-deception to say that Corona was just a regular fever.