Digital platforms taking new paths

The coronavirus pandemic left an unforgettable mark on the film industry. The film industry is the most impacted and it will take years for them to recover. With the theatres shut, the makers sold their films to digital platforms and skipped the theatrical release. Zee5 acquired the copyrights of Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better for a decent price and they are releasing the film in theatres. They even acquired the rights of Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming movie Republic directed by Deva Katta for a fancy price.

The producers are making decent profits out of these deals and they would have zero risk. Several OTT platforms are in plans to acquire the rights of upcoming Telugu films featuring young heroes and close the deals. The producers would be in a safe space and their films will head for theatrical and digital release too. The OTTs too will mint money as they would sell off the other rights. Several filmmakers are holding talks to close the deals. In the future, there would be several similar deals and the OTTs, corporate firms are expected to change the style of business for Telugu cinema.