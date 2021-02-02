Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers crucial meeting in Dubai

Top producer and distributor Dil Raju has been facing the heat from some of the producers regarding the theatrical rights for Nizam. There are speculations going on that Raju took hold and is dominating the distribution sector in Nizam. There are also speculations that top production house Mythri Movie Makers is floating their own distribution house in the territory for a better transparency and their first project would be Uppena.

But Dil Raju is committed to the project in advance. To keep a check for this, Dil Raju flew to Dubai and he met Naveen Yerneni to discuss about the issue. Mythri made it clear that Uppena will release through Dil Raju for Nizam region. Dil Raju also discussed about the recent offer from Warangal Srinu with Mythri Movie Makers. He ensured a record business for all the upcoming biggies that are produced by Mythri.

As of now, the production house has no plans of venturing into distribution and they promised Dil Raju to continue their business with him. Mythri Movie Makers has films lined up with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and other top actors.