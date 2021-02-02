YCP treating SEC like a rival political party: Veerraju

The ongoing panchayat elections became a tough fight between the YCP and the TDP. It is not clear at what level the BJP and the Jana Sena were there in this battle. The YCP and the police were not targetting these two parties much. However, now and then, the BJP-Jana Sena leaders were issuing statements against the ruling party’s activities.

Now, BJP AP President Somu Veerraju made a very critical statement against the Jagan regime. He asked why the Chief Minister was looking at the State Election Commission like a rival political party. Since the Supreme Court gave its green signal for the elections, the YCP leaders were targetting and humiliating the SEC day in and day out. When the SEC took objection, now the Ministers have given privileges notices to the SEC.

Mr. Veerraju said that the YCP was resorting to all these tactics only to create fear in the minds of the panchayat sarpanch candidates of the rival parties. The SEC had a responsibility to carry out his election duties but the ruling party leaders were constantly interfering with that.

Mr. Veerraju also objected to MP Vijay Sai comments, saying that the YCP had no moral right to criticise the BJP on the issue of the budget. It was the YCP which was giving its names to the Government buildings that were built with the Central funds.