Paagal 1st Look: Vishwak Sen Appears Elegant

This summer is going to be a movie festival for moviegoers with huge number of films hitting the screens. Freshly, Vishwak Sen has announced to join summer race with first look poster of his rom-com Paagal.

Vishwak Sen appears well-dressed. He looks elegant here in the poster with floral background. Directed by first timer Kuppili Naresh, Paagal will release on April 30th. It is known that, Rana’s Virata Parvam is also releasing on the same date.

Bekkem Venu Gopal of Lucky Media is pooling resources for the film presented by Dil Raju. Radhan is rendering tunes for the film. Heroine and other details will be unveiled soon.