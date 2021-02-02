Tight security for Prabhas

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is the latest pan Indian Superstar of the country. The actor signed a series of films and he is busy with them. He recently commenced the shoot of Salaar in the direction of Prashanth Neel. A high voltage action episode is canned in Singareni coal mines in Godavarikhani. Learning about this development, thousands of fans rushed to the town and the shooting spot to catch the glimpse of their favorite actor.

The makers of the film have been in frequent touch with the Telangana cops and tight security is imposed on the sets along with the guest house where Prabhas is residing. Prashanth Neel was quite interested to shoot for the film in Godavarikhani as the locations were never explored. A major portion of the film’s shoot will take place in Singareni, Kaleshwaram and Pedapally. Prabhas is keen to complete the shoot of Salaar before he moves on to his next film. Hombale Films are the producers of Salaar and the film will release for Sankranthi 2022.