Shankar responds about Robo Plagiarism controversy

Tamil media from the past couple of days started speculating that a non-bailable warrant is issued against top director Shankar after he failed to appear before the court regarding the Robo plagiarism controversy. Shankar responded for the same and he issued an official statement saying that no such warrant is issued against him. He also clarified that his advocate brought this issue to the attention of the court and the judge confirmed that there was no warrant issued against him.

“I am very surprised to see such false news being circulated without any verification and the same has caused needless anguish to my family and well-wishers. I request this clarification will be carried by all media to ensure such false news does not spread any further” told Shankar in a statement. Earlier to this, a writer named Arur Tamilnandan alleged that Shankar’s Robo has been inspired from his idea ‘Jiguba’ that was published in a Tamil magazine in 1996.