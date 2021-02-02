Privileges Committee notice to Ramesh Kumar?

The constitutional crisis in Andhra Pradesh is getting deeper with each passing day. Amidst the election code, the AP Legislative Assembly is all set to issue a privilege notice to State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. This is sure to further widen the gap between the two constitutional institutions of the legislature and the Election Commission.

The Assembly Privileges Committee is meeting this morning to discuss the same and to issue the notice to the SEC. Already, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has taken the privilege issue very seriously.

It may be recalled that Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy have given the privilege notice against Ramesh Kumar on the issue of the election code. They complained that the SEC was defaming them and denying them their privileges as the members of the House.

Ramesh Kumar has objected to the Ministers making open statements against him. He asserted that the Ministers’ statements amounted to violation of the election code.

Assembly Privileges Committee Chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy is going to chair the committee meeting today. Analysts say that the ruling YCP is seriously bent on using the privileges issue to bring pressure on the SEC.