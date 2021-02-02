Prabhas’ Adipurush starts rolling

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is gearing up to shoot for multiple projects this year. He signed three prestigious projects and decided to release them at the earliest. He recently joined the sets of Salaar in the direction of Prashanth Neel. The film’s shoot is happening in Telangana’s Godavarikhani currently. The shoot of his next film Adipurush started today in a lavish set in Mumbai. Om Raut is the director and the makers revealed the news today.

Most of the shoot of Adipurush will be completed in this set which is erected in a private studio in Mumbai. Prabhas plays Lord Rama in this film and Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist. The process of motion capture started last month. T-Series in association with Retrophiles are the producers of this big-budget film. Adipurush will have its theatrical release in August next year. The name of the female lead is yet to be announced.