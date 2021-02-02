Sukumar’s last-minute changes for Uppena

Uppena is one small film that is carrying terrific craze across the Tollywood circles. The film marks the debut of Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. Sukumar’s protege Buchi Babu Sana is the director and the film is announced for February 12th release. Sukumar is presenting the film and he kept a special focus on the project right from day one. After watching the rough cut, Sukumar suggested several changes and some of the episodes are shot again.

The final copy is ready and Uppena completed the censor formalities recently. Sukumar is currently busy with the last minute changes for the film. Sukumar is currently changing the order of some of the scenes from Uppena to make the film more engaging for the audience. The final version will be locked before this weekend. Megastar Chiranjeevi watched Uppena recently and was impressed with the content. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The music album is already a smashing hit.