Jeevitha to direct Rajasekhar?

Rajasekhar and Jeevitha started their career as actors and they got married years ago. Jeevitha turned director and directed three films of Rajasekhar: Seshu, Evadaithe Nakenti and Satyameva Jayathe. The latest speculation says that Jeevitha is all set to wield the megaphone again for the upcoming project of Rajasekhar. The movie is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Joseph.

Neelakanta was on board to direct the project and the scriptwork of the project is completed recently. Neelakanta walked out of the project due to creative differences. It is then Jeevitha took the responsibility to direct the film. The project starts rolling next month and an official announcement would be made soon. Rajasekhar was tested positive for coronavirus and he recovered completely recently.