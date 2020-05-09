Dil Raju and Prabhas film gets a director?

Successful producer Dil Raju is in plans to work with top actor Prabhas once again. The duo worked for Mr Perfect years ago. The actor too promised to do a film if Raju comes up with some exciting and interesting script. Directors like Surendar Reddy narrated a script to Prabhas but the actor was not excited. Venu Sriram who directed films like Oh My Friend and MCA is directing Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab currently. The young director narrated a plot to Dil Raju recently and the veteran producer is left excited.

He asked Venu Sriram to work on the script and bring a good shape so that he could meet Prabhas and narrate it to him. Utilizing the lockdown break, Venu Sriram is working on the script currently. Dil Raju is in plans to arrange the narration at the earliest and lock Prabhas for his next after Nag Ashwin’s film. Prabhas is currently busy with Radha Krishna Kumar’s film and has a film in the direction of Nag Ashwin. Prabhas and Venu Sriram project will happen in 2022 if the top actor gets impressed with the script.