From the past: Rana and his team had a lucky escape in Kerala

More than 50% of Rana Daggubati’s upcoming project Viraata Parvam is shot across the thick forests of Kerala, Vikarabad and Warangal. The entire movie unit was shooting for the film in a Kerala forest some time ago when a bunch of elephants rushed towards the movie unit just before pack up. The entire unit rushed for their lives leaving the equipment on spot. Rana just left the spot and the film’s director Venu Udugula and the female lead Sai Pallavi were present when the incident took place.

A bunch of 20 elephants rushed towards the movie unit. Everyone was left scared and had to run to save their lives. No one was hurt and the unit was left relieved. This was a lucky escape for the entire movie unit of Viraata Parvam. The film is a social drama and eight days of shoot is left pending. Viraata Parvam will have its release later this year. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri are jointly producing this film.