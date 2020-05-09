Chief Secretary assures immediate relief to victims

AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who has been camping in Vizag, has said that compensation will be paid to the victims of toxic gas leakage soon. Necessary steps are being taken to provide Rs. 10,000 to each family in the surrounding affected villages. She said that over 450 injured persons came for treatment at the hospitals. The administration has provided food and shelter facilities to over 10,000 residents who are forced to vacate their houses in view of the tragedy.

The CS has said that a technical committee at the district level has been looking into the leakage issue. At the same time, a state level committee has also begun probing the case. As of now, traces of gas are still present in the atmospheric air in the nearby villages of the LG Polymers factory. So, the residents of the five villages were asked not to return home for the next two days. The authorities will keep a vigil on the situation for future alerts to the aggrieved residents.

Ms. Sawhney said that the technical committee will study and give an action plan to relocate all such polluting industries from residential localities in the city. All steps will be taken to prevent recurrence of gas leak mishaps in future. No traces of Styrene gas were recorded in areas near Pendhurthi Road and Vepagunta.