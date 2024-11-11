Dil Raju announces Yellamma

Top producer Dil Raju is all set to work with Venu once again after the super success of Balagam. The film is titled Yellamma and it was discussed on several stages or events hosted by Dil Raju. Natural Star Nani was the first consideration for the film but he walked out of the project due to undisclosed reasons. Balagam Venu approached actors like Sharwanand and Teja Sajja but the project did not materialize. Venu impressed Nithiin and the project will roll out next year. Dil Raju himself announced the same today during the media interaction.

Venu is occupied with the pre-production work of the film and he is finalizing the actors and technicians. Dil Raju also announced that the film will be released for Dasara 2025. Yellamma is a Telangana-based rural love story with a lot of emotional drama. Nithiin is currently completing Robinhood and Thammudu. The films are slated for Christmas 2024 and Maha Shivaratri 2025 release.