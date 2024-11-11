x
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Dil Raju announces Yellamma

Published on November 11, 2024 by swathy

Dil Raju announces Yellamma

dil raju announced yellamma movie

Top producer Dil Raju is all set to work with Venu once again after the super success of Balagam. The film is titled Yellamma and it was discussed on several stages or events hosted by Dil Raju. Natural Star Nani was the first consideration for the film but he walked out of the project due to undisclosed reasons. Balagam Venu approached actors like Sharwanand and Teja Sajja but the project did not materialize. Venu impressed Nithiin and the project will roll out next year. Dil Raju himself announced the same today during the media interaction.

Venu is occupied with the pre-production work of the film and he is finalizing the actors and technicians. Dil Raju also announced that the film will be released for Dasara 2025. Yellamma is a Telangana-based rural love story with a lot of emotional drama. Nithiin is currently completing Robinhood and Thammudu. The films are slated for Christmas 2024 and Maha Shivaratri 2025 release.

