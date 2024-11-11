x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What is Dil Raju Dreams?

Published on November 11, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?
image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma

What is Dil Raju Dreams?

Popular and successful producer Dil Raju has made close to 60 films in his career spanning for two decades. He also floated a small banner Dil Raju Productions apart from Sri Venkateswara Creations. He is an active producer and he has dozen films under production. Today, Dil Raju announced ‘Dil Raju Dreams’, a new baby production house from the successful producer. He said that Dil Raju Dreams will be a platform for new and young talent who are interested to prove themselves in films.

“I have been working on Dil Raju Dreams for the past one year. It is a platform for young talent. In our beginning days, Arya is a perfect film for new talent like Sukumar, Allu Arjun and me. I don’t want to miss the new talent. Dil Raju Dreams will make the dreams of young talent true. I will dedicate one day in a week to Dil Raju Dreams. An official announcement of the first project will be made very soon” told Dil Raju. He is busy with Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Nithiin’s Thammudu and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam and they are slated for release next year.

Next Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering? Previous Dil Raju announces Yellamma
else

TRENDING

image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma
image
Krish gets Married Again

Latest

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?
image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma

Most Read

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?

Related Articles

Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family