What is Dil Raju Dreams?

Popular and successful producer Dil Raju has made close to 60 films in his career spanning for two decades. He also floated a small banner Dil Raju Productions apart from Sri Venkateswara Creations. He is an active producer and he has dozen films under production. Today, Dil Raju announced ‘Dil Raju Dreams’, a new baby production house from the successful producer. He said that Dil Raju Dreams will be a platform for new and young talent who are interested to prove themselves in films.

“I have been working on Dil Raju Dreams for the past one year. It is a platform for young talent. In our beginning days, Arya is a perfect film for new talent like Sukumar, Allu Arjun and me. I don’t want to miss the new talent. Dil Raju Dreams will make the dreams of young talent true. I will dedicate one day in a week to Dil Raju Dreams. An official announcement of the first project will be made very soon” told Dil Raju. He is busy with Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Nithiin’s Thammudu and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam and they are slated for release next year.