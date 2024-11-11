x
Home > Politics

Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?

Published on November 11, 2024 by swathy

Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?

AP Assembly session got off to a good start on Monday, with Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presenting Budget for FY 2024-25. While ruling TDP-BJP-Janasena utilised the session to present their budget as a visionary one aimed at rebuilding of Andhra Pradesh, one important aspect of the House was absence of YSRCP MLAs.

The presence of a strong Opposition is a healthy sign for democracy and the Assembly is the most important forum for any Opposition. But sadly, Opposition YSRCP is giving a miss to Assembly sessions, citing denial of Opposition stature by Speaker as the reason.

YSRCP chief and former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been demanding Opposition status in Assembly. On the otherside ruling alliance has been neglecting this demand citing rulebook.

Saying that CM Chandrababu Naidu is intentionally denying Opposition status, YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been evading Assembly. YSRCP MLA Chandrashekar on Monday alleged that Chandrababu Naidu Government is denying Opposition status to YSRCP, fearing that they will get ample time to question Government’s mistakes.

This argument of YSRCP appears to be lame and points out to the confusion within party leadership about Assembly participation. If YSRCP really wants to question mistakes of Chandrababu Sarkar, then its MLAs have to first attend Assembly. Later they can blame ruling alliance or Speaker, if they are denied an opportunity to speak in the House. It is strange to allege that ruling party may oppress their voice, without even attending Assembly.

If YSRCP MLAs face any oppression or humiliation in the hands of ruling dispensation, then they can always raise the issue in the Assembly and outside the House. The best course for any Opposition is to attend Assembly. It is ideal even if YS Jaganmohan Reddy attends and fights in Assembly.

If in case, YS Jaganmohan Reddy is reluctant to attend Assembly for whatever reasons, then the best way is to boycott it altogether coming up with some dramatic scene for public consumption. But dillydallying on such an important issue like Assembly sessions, will only further harm YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s leadership credentials and YSRCP prospects.

Dnr

