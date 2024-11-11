x
Home > Politics

India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range

Published on November 11, 2024 by swathy

India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range

anti-ship ballistic missile

India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is all set to test a new long-range anti-ship ballistic missile that can destroy warships and aircraft carriers up to 1000 km away. This powerful new weapon will soon join India’s missile arsenal.

The missile has the capability to strike distant enemy naval targets from land, sea, or air. It will significantly boost India’s naval warfare capabilities, allowing the Indian Navy to target and destroy adversary vessels from far away.

“This long-range missile can be launched from the coast, ships, or aircraft to annihilate enemy warships,” defense officials revealed. “It will give India the ability to hold hostile naval forces at risk even in distant maritime theaters.”

In addition to this new missile, India is also developing advanced stealth fighter jets. The DRDO showcased a 5.5 generation stealth fighter model at the AERO INDIA 2024 expo. This next-generation warplane, called AMCA, is expected to join the Indian Air Force by 2035, placing India among an elite group of countries with state-of-the-art stealth fighter jet technology.

With these cutting-edge missiles and aircraft, India is consistently upgrading its defense capabilities to meet any security challenges from adversaries. The country’s military is now better equipped than ever to defend its interests across land, air, and sea domains.

-Sanyogita

