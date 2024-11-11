Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala

The newly formed NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has made the completion of the Polavaram irrigation project its top priority, said Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu while presenting the state’s 2024-25 budget.

“The previous government had completely neglected the water resources sector. They even stalled the Polavaram project, causing significant damage to the diaphragm wall and delaying the construction,” the minister criticized.

In contrast, the new government has outlined a comprehensive new water policy with the goal of providing irrigation water to every acre of farmland in the state.

“Polavaram is a national project, and its completion is the topmost priority for our government,” Nimmala stated. He also assured the Assembly that all ongoing irrigation projects, including Vamsadhara Phase-2, Handri Neeva, Veligonda, Tadipalli Barrage, Gajapathi Nagaram Branch Canal, Chintalpudi Lift Irrigation Scheme, Pulichintala, Gundlakamma Reservoir, and Somasila-Swarnamukhi Link Canal, will be expedited and completed.

AP Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP government for not considering the expert advice on the Polavaram project and abruptly changing the executing agency during a crucial construction stage, leading to delays.

“Our government is according the highest priority to the irrigation sector. With the aim of providing irrigation water to every acre, we have formulated a comprehensive new water policy,” Nimmala said.

-Sanyogita