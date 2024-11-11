x
Home > Movie News

Varun Tej’s Matka USA Release By Shloka Entertainments

Published on November 12, 2024 by admin

Varun Tej’s Matka USA Release By Shloka Entertainments

Mega Prince Varun Tej and Sensible Filmmaker Karuna Kumar’s Matka is all set for a grand release worldwide on November 14th. The movie has garnered Superb Buzz thanks to a Superb Trailer and Chartbuster Songs. Shloka Entertainments is releasing the movie in the USA on a grand scale.

Varun Tej’s Career-best release is on cards and the tickets are available at Theater Prices. The film’s USA Premieres will be held on November 13th.

Matka is an electrifying Rags to Riches Story of a Refugee from Burma who rises to become a Matkha King in Vizag in the 1980s. Audience will travel through the life of the Protagonist and experience the emotional roller-coaster ride through his life’s ups and downs.

Varun Tej’s Transformation to those times and his hard work to get into the skins of different getups earned applause from everyone. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi takes care of the Glamour quotient of the film.

The attention to detail in the Production Design to recreate those times. GV Prakash Kumar’s music is an instant blockbuster and are topping the music charts.

CLICK HERE!! for the MATKA Trailer.

Vyra Creations and SRT Entertainments Production Values added the much-needed richness and authenticity to the Period film.

Watch Matka in your nearest theaters with your entire family and enjoy this much-anticipated film.

CLICK HERE!! for the MATKA USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

