Home > Movie News

People Media Factory changes Plans

Published on November 12, 2024 by nymisha

People Media Factory changes Plans

2024 is a bad year for People Media Factory which has delivered a series of disasters. The production house lost big money through Eagle, Manamey, Mr Bachchan and Viswam. TG Vishwa Prasad, the man behind the production house always revealed that he is in plans to produce more films and complete 100 films in Telugu. In this process, there was a big amount of corruption that took place in the recent films, as per the industry insiders. Vishwa Prasad is currently busy rectifying all the mistakes that happened in the recent films. He also kept a bunch of films on hold and he would take up new films after completing the upcoming biggies like Raja Saab and Mirai.

Close to ten films are kept on hold for now. People Media Factory has been following a Factory model and they have established all the needed infrastructure for films. Massive floors are constructed in the outskirts of Hyderabad for the shoot of their films. Vishwa Prasad is currently busy with a lot of films and he is in plans to make a massive comeback. Some of the promising films like Raja Saab, Goodachari 2, Mirai, Jaat are produced by People Media Factory. Hope the production house makes a strong comeback next year.

