Home > Movie News

Aamir Khan looking towards South Directors

Published on November 12, 2024

Aamir Khan looking towards South Directors

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is away from work and he is yet to announce his new film. The failure of Laal Singh Chaddha left him in shock as it was badly rejected by the audience. Aamir Khan has rejected a series of films and kept some of the proposals on hold. Aamir Khan is keen to work with South directors for now. He is holding talks with top Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the discussions are going on. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this prestigious film and an announcement will be made next year.

Aamir Khan is also in talks with top Tollywood producer Dil Raju and he has given his commitment for a film for Dil Raju. A couple of directors are working on the script. Dil Raju will meet Aamir Khan after the script is ready. For now, Aamir Khan is keen to work with South film directors and producers. His next film will be announced in 2025. He is focused on Sitaare Zameen Par and the film releases next year.

