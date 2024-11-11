Krish gets Married Again

Director Krish has done sensible films and social dramas like Gamyam, Kanche, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and others in the past. He got married to a doctor named Ramya in the past and they parted ways in 2018. He is now married to a doctor again today in a closed ceremony. Krish has been in love with Priti Challa and they tied the knot today. Krish celebrated his birthday yesterday and he got married to Priti today and tomorrow happens to be the birthday of Priti. A grand wedding reception for Tollywood celebrities is planned to take place on November 16th.

Krish and Priti’s families are close friends in Guntur. They have been in a relationship from sometime. On the work front, Krish walked out of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he is busy with the shoot of Anushka’s Ghaati. Ramya Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, and Chaitanya Rao will be seen in prominent roles. The film is slated for release soon.