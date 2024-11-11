x
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Home > Movie News

Krish gets Married Again

Published on November 11, 2024 by swathy

image
Director Krish has done sensible films and social dramas like Gamyam, Kanche, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and others in the past. He got married to a doctor named Ramya in the past and they parted ways in 2018. He is now married to a doctor again today in a closed ceremony. Krish has been in love with Priti Challa and they tied the knot today. Krish celebrated his birthday yesterday and he got married to Priti today and tomorrow happens to be the birthday of Priti. A grand wedding reception for Tollywood celebrities is planned to take place on November 16th.

Krish and Priti’s families are close friends in Guntur. They have been in a relationship from sometime. On the work front, Krish walked out of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he is busy with the shoot of Anushka’s Ghaati. Ramya Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, and Chaitanya Rao will be seen in prominent roles. The film is slated for release soon.

